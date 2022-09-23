Plano woman who went on racist tirade against Indians sued by victim

article

A woman captured on video hurling racist insults at a group of Indian American women is facing a lawsuit.

Bidisha Rudra is suing Esmeralda Upton saying the Aug. 24 incident caused her emotional distress.

Plano woman arrested; police investigating case as possible hate crime

According to the lawsuit, Upton approached Rudra and two of her friends outside the Sixty Vines restaurant in Plano after she heard them exchanging their goodbyes in an Indian language.

The social media video shows Upton insulting the women, threatening to shoot them and at one point hitting them.

"I hate you f***ing Indians," she can be heard yelling in the video. "Go back to India… we don’t want you here."

Plano police arrested Upton on charges of assault and making terroristic threats. They’re investigating the case as a hate crime.

The lawsuit claims that because of Upton’s behavior, Rudra now fears for her safety when she goes out to places like restaurants and grocery stores. She also allegedly suffers from severe anxiety, high blood pressure, and PTSD.

The lawsuit does not seek a specific amount in damages. It asks for jury trial so that Upton can be held accountable and to send a message that racist and bigoted attacks will not be tolerated.

Upton is currently out of jail on bond.