Plano police seek help in cold case murder investigation from 26 years ago

Plano police are asking for help from the public as they try to solve a murder from 26 years ago.

In Jan. 1997, an unidentified Hispanic man who was shot to death was found in a field at the southwest corner of SH 121 and Independence Parkway.

Police say the unidentified victim was murdered in Oct. 1996 inside a home that was under construction at the corner of Independence Parkway and Ridgeview Drive.

Sketch of Unidentified Victim (Plano Police)

The victim was believed to be a construction painter who may have been working in the area, according to police.

Now, more than two decades later, police detectives have identified a missing person from 1996 who may be the victim.

The man was named Martin Trevino, but could have also gone by Martin Trebino and Martine Trebino.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Martin Trevino (Plano Police)

He lived in Fort Worth and worked in new home construction in Plano.

Plano PD say Trevino lived in Mexico, from either Tamaulipas, Chihuahua or Guanajuato.

Trevino was not listed in any missing person databases at the time.

Detectives are attempting to get in contact with family members and looking for any information that could help confirm the identity of Martin Trevino and details surrounding his death.

Crime Stoppers will be $5,000 for any information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible.