Cold Case: Ferris police hoping for tips about 2009 double murder

Police in the southern Dallas County city of Ferris are hoping for new leads on a double murder from more than a decade ago.

Steven Taylor and his girlfriend, Janine Johnson, were stabbed to death in their home on Church Street in Ferris in 2009. Police said there were no signs of forced entry or any struggle.

"Very little in the way of evidence that would point us to a viable suspect," said Det. Bruce Richardson with the Ferris Police Department.

MORE: Trackdown by FOX 4's Shaun Rabb

Robbery was apparently not the motive. A wallet full of money, a watch and a cellphone were found near the bodies.

Investigators have only gotten one tip in the past 13 years.

It said the couple may have placed an ad on Craigslist looking for a romantic partner to join them.

"So, one of the things we’re interested in is trying to reach out to the public and see if we can get some assistance on if anyone is out there that was in those circles of friends that may know something about who may have visited them or who actually visited them," Det. Richardson said.

Ferris City Manager Brook Williams brought in a Utah-based cold case foundation to help

"We felt like there was a benefit to engaging them for their widespread expertise, so they could assist Det. Richardson because our ultimate goal is to solve this case," Williams said.

Anyone who knows something about the case is urged to contact Det. Richardson on his cellphone at 469-651-9282 or email him at bruce.richardson@ferristx.gov.