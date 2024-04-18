2 missing children in Plano found safe

Police in Plano say the two boys who went missing Wednesday in separate incidents are safe.

Evan Griffin was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday at his home in West Plano Estates.

The 13-year-old returned home on Thursday, police said.

Police were also looking for 12-year-old Abdullah Muhannadi.

He was last seen around noon Wednesday at Bowman Middle School.

He showed up at school on Thursday, police said.

Police do not believe the two cases were connected.