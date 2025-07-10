Plano police investigate woman's death as homicide

article

The Plano Police Department is investigating a woman's death as a homicide, according to police officials.

Plano investigating woman's death

What we know:

On Wednesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., Plano Police received a 911 call from a male saying there was a female inside a residence in the 6000 block of Water Street that was injured. Police arrived to do a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found the female inside an apartment that was dead. Investigators say no other people were inside the residence at the time.

What we don't know:

Plano police officials did not have any information on how the woman died, her identity, or when the incident happened.

What they're saying:

"Any time there is a person discovered deceased, the investigation starts as a homicide. It is easier to go down in level to some other cause than it is to go back up," said Jerry Minton, Public Information Officer for the Plano Police Department.

The woman's death remains under investigation.