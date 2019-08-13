Plano PD holds active shooter seminar in response to El Paso shooting

Image 1 of 2 ▼

With the recent mass shootings, Plano police held a seminar tonight to teach people what to do in an active shooter situation.

Plano police have hosted these active shooter trainings for the past couple years. However, Tuesday's training was in direct response to the shooting in El Paso.

Plano police drew a captive audience wanting to learn the latest school of thought on how to respond to an active shooter.

"If I was in a mall and something was going on, I would like to have some sort of thought process," said attendee Allister Webster.

The training was planned in direct response to the shooting in El Paso. Officers taught "run, hide and fight" strategies and how to control life-threatening bleeding.

Daniel and Allister Webster drove from Dallas.

"What actions should we take? We may have an idea of what's right, but I'd rather learn from the pros," Daniel said.

Licensed Psychologist Dr. Susan Fletcher says she's been asked by Governor Greg Abbott to join his upcoming roundtable discussion talking about community healing, the rise of extremism and hate crimes and gun violence prevention.

"I think it's a great idea because there are people looking for answers," she said. "There are people looking for: what do we do about this? And when we don't have a lot of information or we don't know what to do, we start having irrational fears."

Abbott held similar round tables after the Santa Fe School Shooting that led to changes in school security.

Fletcher commends Plano police for empowering people.

"The reality is we see it more and more. That it's happening, and the potential is there," she said. "So I think the best thing to do is to be educated and figure out how to be in charge of your own safety."

Fletcher says it's normal for people to feel sensitive to mass shootings. But what is not normal is a lingering feeling of fear or anxiety. If that continues, she says it's best to talk about it and empower yourself by attending a training.