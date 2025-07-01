Plano police bust theft ring, recover stolen luxury cars worth estimated $1.5M

article

The Brief Plano police arrested three suspects in connection with a luxury car theft ring, recovering six high-end stolen vehicles valued at nearly $1.5 million. The bust, a multi-agency effort, also seized guns, body armor, and auto theft tools; one suspect has 15 active felony warrants and is held without bond. The suspects are charged with theft over $300,000, a first-degree felony in Texas, but their names have not yet been released.



Plano police arrested three suspects who they believe stole luxury cars worth nearly $1.5 million combined.

Plano luxury car theft ring busted

Timeline:

On June 6, Plano investigators were called to investigate the theft of a 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre from a valet stand.

Police reviewed surveillance video and found that the suspect's vehicle, a 2025 Mercedes S63 AMG, was already on the radar of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On June 11, Plano detectives, along with Texas DPS, the Dallas Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at two residences they believed were linked to the theft.

The investigators found six high-end stolen vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Spectre, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Cadillac Escalade-V, Maserati Levante and Audi RS7.

The value of the vehicles is believed to be close to $1.5 million.

Guns, body armor and auto theft tools were also found.

Suspects charged

What we know:

Three suspects were arrested and charged with theft of over $300,000.

Plano Police say one of the suspects had 15 active felony warrants. They remain in custody without bond.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.