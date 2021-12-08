Plano leaders approve mixed-use development for Haggard farmland
article
PLANO, Texas - A sharply divided Plano city council approved a huge new mixed-use development on what is now farmland owned by the pioneering Haggard family.
It was a 5-3 vote for the zoning change along the Dallas North Tollway in west Plano.
The project will include apartments, a hotel, retail, offices, and an outdoor event space.
Some opponents wanted fewer apartments and more single-family homes.
The developer hopes to break ground by the end of the year.
