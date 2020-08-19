JC Penney to close Plano’s Collin Creek Mall location

article

JC Penney is backing out of the redevelopment project at the former Collin Creek Mall site in Plano and will close its store there.

The store will begin liquidation next month. It is expected to close in November.

The troubled retailer kept the location open after the rest of the mall closed last year.

A Dallas-based developer was set to build a new JC Penney store there but the company filed for bankruptcy in May and is closing 160 stores.

