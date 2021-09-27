Plano could soon allow backyard chickens

article

Plano city leaders will vote Monday on an ordinance that would allow residents to raise chickens in their backyards.

The city council has been exploring the idea, which became more popular with soaring egg prices and shortages during the pandemic.

During the summer, several residents spoke in favor of allowing chickens within city limits. The planning and zoning commission also changed the city’s zoning ordinance as a first step in allowing the animals.

If Plano's animal regulations ordinance is approved, residents would be allowed to have up to 10 adult hens in the backyard. Roosters would be prohibited.

The hen owners would be required to obtain a permit, complete an educational course on how to care for the animals and follow specific enclosure and exercise space requirements.

The ordinance would allow owners to sell their eggs.

Homeowners’ associations could still prohibit backyard chicken.

