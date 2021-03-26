H-E-B opening first Dallas-Fort Worth stores in Plano and Frisco

article

The wildly popular grocery chain H-E-B is finally coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The company announced Friday that it will open two stores in Plano and Frisco in the fall of 2022.

The Plano store will be located at the southwest corner of Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road. The Frisco store will be at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street.

"This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores," said Stephen Butt, the president of the Central Market Division of H-E-B. "For the past 20 years, Central Market has been committed to earning customers’ trust, and H-E-B Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of the many new shoppers we look forward to serving in the Plano and Frisco communities."

"Today is a great day for the city of Plano and our residents," Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said in a statement. "We are so proud H-E-B chose the City of Excellence to launch their ever-popular grocery concept locally. This store will add to the fabric of our community that makes us Texan and special. Welcome H-E-B!"

Although these are the first H-E-B stores in DFW, the company does have other stores in North Texas in Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie.

Central Market stores owned by the same company also serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth.

The company said it would release more details about the new stores after breaking ground in the summer.

