Plano ISD to hold online-only classes through Labor Day

Plano ISD announced Friday it will start the school year in a completely virtual environment for all students due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The first day of school remains August 12, but it will involve remote learning for students through Labor Day.

Barring any additional health and safety concerns, students who opted for in-classroom learning will return to campus on September 9.

Frisco ISD, which has schools in Collin and Denton counties, will also start its school year online. The first day of school is August 13.

All classes will be online-only for the first three weeks. Most of its classes will be available online throughout the school year.

