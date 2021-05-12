Plano, Frisco ISD won’t require face masks next fall

article

Two of the largest school districts in Collin County are dropping their face mask requirements for the fall.

Face masks are now optional for Plano students and staff while practicing social distancing outdoors. Beginning in the fall, masks will also be optional indoors.

The school district said it is doing away with all of its hybrid and virtual learning classes in traditional schools in the fall as well.

Those who wish to remain in a virtual learning environment will have a separate virtual school option.

Frisco ISD plans to drop its mask requirements on June 1. That’s right after the current school year ends.

The district will also stop requiring people to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Social distancing rules will still be followed where possible.

Frisco ISD said it will continue to offer virtual classes to students in third through 12th grade for the next school year.