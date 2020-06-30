Plano could become second Collin County city to require face masks

Another Collin County city may soon make face coverings a requirement.

The city of McKinney was the first in the county to add a mask mandate. Now Plano is considering the same.

The Plano City Council will meet for an emergency Zoom meeting Tuesday evening. Councilors will consider taking immediate action concerning face coverings. Their vote will determine whether or not they will implement the change.

The regulation would apply to any business offering goods or services to the public, much like the one that is already being enforced in the city of Denton and both Dallas and Tarrant County.

The city of McKinney was added to the list Monday. Mayor George Fuller signed the public health policy after discussing it with city leaders.

Businesses and non-profits in McKinney must require all employees and guests to cover their faces. The order goes into effect at midnight Tuesday and lasts until July 6.

The mayor took to Facebook leading up to the change, explaining the reasoning for considering the order. He also asked residents to work with the city as they try to prevent another shutdown.

As for Plano, the discussion will be held at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed on the city's website and Facebook page.

