Plano coffee shop collecting donations for family of Dallas officer killed by suspected drunk driver

article

A Plano coffee shop is collecting donations for the family of a Dallas police officer who was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

1418 Coffee House is partnering with The Specific Chiropractic Center in Richardson to make sure Mitchell Penton's widow and child are taken care of.

RELATED: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter for crash that killed Dallas PD officer

They are asking for baby items, like diapers and wipes, or cash.

The owner of the coffee house said Penton’s widow, Noel, has one child and is pregnant with another.

For those who missed Saturday’s event, you can drop off donations to the coffee house at 1418 K Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.