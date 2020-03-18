Plano closes restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters through April

The city of Plano is following the lead of Dallas and other cities by ordering the closure of all restaurants and bars. Food courts, gyms and movie theaters will also close.

One Plano city council member said he understands there will be significant hardships that come with these restrictions. But he said the consequences for the community would likely be worse without them.

The one exception to the closure for restaurants, food courts and bars is drive-thru and to-go orders. Gyms, health clubs and movie theaters must close completely.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and remains in effect until April 27. But it could be reviewed at an earlier date.

The city council also voted Tuesday night to extend the city’s public health emergency from seven days to 60 days.

“Plano, I suggest that my message to you all is to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Start by taking care of yourself and taking the necessary precautions... which is why I will be moving, proceeding in the manner that I am, just to set the example,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

Mayor LaRosiliere said he was going into a two-week self-quarantine because his two grown daughters are coming to visit from the east coast. And they’ll both be flying in and staying in his house. He said he wants to act out of an abundance of caution.

There are currently eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. There are 77 additional people in the county being monitored for the virus.

