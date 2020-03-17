Fort Worth to close dine-in restaurants and bars within 24 hours to slow coronavirus spread

Fort Worth bars and restaurants will have dining areas closed and only be allowed to have takeout/delivery within 24 hours, city officials announced Tuesday evening.

The move comes one day after Dallas County and the city of Dallas made the same move for dine-in restaurants and bars. Fort Worth officials were criticized on social media for not acting quickly enough to enact efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Mayor Betsy Price also said the city is working with grocery stores about enforcing social distancing. Price directed code/fire inspection staff to enforce distancing, as no more than 125 people are currently allowed inside businesses.

