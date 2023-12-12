Plano Christmas inflatables competition brightens up local neighborhood

A friendly but fierce Christmas display competition in a Plano neighborhood has led to some spectacular collections of inflatables.

The real winners are the spectators who get to take it all in and a charity the neighborhood is helping out.

In any competition, each side has its advantages.

While Gregory and Katie Tallos were the first to put inflatables in their yard on Ports O’ Call Drive, things changed when Brenda Buchanan moved in across the street.

"I’m a very competitive person," Buchanan said. "I said, ‘Oh, I’m gonna do it better than he’s doing it.’ And I immediately started buying blow-ups."

The Tallos took note.

"So we were like, ‘Okay, game on! We can do this!’" they said.

That was back in 2019. Since then, the friendly neighborhood competition has blown up.

Featured article

"This year, now that I’ve really counted how many he has, I probably have like 125," Buchanan said.

"Oh, she has 125? Just inflatables?" The Tallos said. "I’ll go over and count later."

You can find Star Wars characters in one yard then dragons and penguins in the other. People walk, drive and bike to see the displays.

"They’re fantastic. Look, it’s just amazing," said spectator Shawn McKe. "It’s every blow up you could ever imagine. It’s Christmas joy."

That’s the real victory for these two neighbors.

"Just joy," Buchanan said.

And to spread some Christmas cheer.

"It is really just to bring some joy and happiness and smiles and laughter to a season that’s really dark for people this time of year," Katie said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The two will keep their displays up through the first week of January.

Also, there might be some new blow ups in both yards this weekend.

If you go by, the Tallos are taking canned food donations for Minnie’s Pantry. They’re asking for non-perishable canned goods.