Plano home with 85,000 lights dazzles neighborhood

Christmas lights are coming to life across the Metroplex, especially at this Plano lights display.

It's hard to miss, but that's exactly what the Marlowe family wants.

"We need happiness in our life and when you come and see Christmas lights, how can you be in a bad mood when leave?" said homeowner Janet Marlowe.

It's a labor of love for the Marlowe family. They spent 48 days putting up this year's display.

There are 85,000 lights, and if you look closely there are handmade cut-out displays throughout the front lawn.

"It just started out with some cut-outs and the lights on the house and some scrubs. Every year I just add and add," she said.

36 years later, the family has brightened the holidays for people in Lewisville, and for the second year, at their new home on Clinton Drive in Plano.

"Brings a lot of happiness to people," said Marlowe.

The radiant lights catch the eyes of little ones.

"It just brings a lot of joy to me that he's happy," said Dell, one of the Marlowe's neighbors who came over with his son. "I think it’s just the Christmas season, everyone being happy and looking at the lights and associating it with Santa, he really does love that."

Others were mesmerized by the lights from their cars.

New this year, is a present that people can walk underneath.

Plus, an elf ice skating rink and some penguins playing hockey.

"I start thinking about it when I set it up. What do I want for next year," said Marlowe.

It's a holiday tradition that shines brighter every year.

"There’s a lot of sadness in the world, so why not bring some joy to people," she said.

If you would like to see the display it is at 1000 Clinton Drive.

Santa will be visiting on December 16 and 23.

The lights will be on from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until December 31.