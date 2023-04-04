Plano child predator sentenced to 50 years in prison

A Plano man found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, without a chance of parole.

33-year-old Plano man Juan Alberto Salazar Meza abused the victim over several months, starting when the victim was just 10 years old.

Juan Alberto Salazar Meza (Courtesy: Collin County District Attorney's Office)

A family member of the was concerned that the victim was being abused and reported it to school counselors. Counselors then took the concern to CPS and the Plano Police Department.

The victim told investigators about the abuse during an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County.

A jury found Salazar Meza guilty and agreed on a punishment of 50 years in prison.

"Our hearts go out to this victim for having to endure even one second of this perpetrator’s abuse. And our thanks goes to the family member who reported the abuse and helped end this child’s suffering," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a statement.

By law, parole is not an option for those convicted of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.