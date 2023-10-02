Plane makes emergency landing on Arlington street

Emergency crews are on the scene plane who made an emergency landing on an Arlington street.

The small plane landed near an apartment complex on Timberlake Drive and E. Park Row Drive.

Arlington police say two people were on board and that neither were seriously injured.

The 1997 single-engine Cessna is owned by Aviator Air Flight School, which flies out of the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport.

The plane ended up just minutes from the airport, striking a chain link fence in the area as it landed.

No other damage to property has been reported.

FOX 4 called the flight school, but they said they are not commenting on the incident.

Timberlake Drive is shut down in the area between Park Row Drive and just north of Pioneer Parkway.

Arlington police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police ask for drivers to use Great Southwest Parkway instead.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the incident.