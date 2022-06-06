Plane loaded with baby formula heading to Fort Worth

article

A plane carrying more than 110,000 pounds of specialty baby formula from Germany is expected to land in Fort Worth later this week.

According to the White House, the air shipment is part of the President Joe Biden’s Operation Fly Formula mission.

About 110,000 pounds of Nestle NAA SupremePro Stage1 infant formula, enough for 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles, will arrive in Fort Worth on Thursday.

From that point, Nestle and Gerber will distribute the product around the country.

Last week, a similar shipment of specialty formula from Europe arrived in Indiana. More are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The flights are intended to provide "some incremental relief in the coming days" as the government works on a more lasting response to the shortage, said Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council.

Meanwhile, the largest baby formula factory in the country is operating again.

Abbott Nutrition reopened its Michigan plant on Saturday. It was shut down in February due to contamination.

That closure led to supply problems that have left parents scrambling to find food for their infants.

Abbott said it will prioritize production of specialty formulas for babies with severe food allergies and digestive problems.

The first batch is expected to reach store shelves later this month.

