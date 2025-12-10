At least 60 people displaced in Fort Worth apartment fire

The Brief Fort Worth firefighters are on the scene of a major apartment fire reported around 8:15 a.m. on Gazebo Lane near Airport Freeway (Hwy. 183). The fire has damaged all 16 units in the building, displacing approximately 60 people; no injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and officials are advising the public to avoid the area due to hose lines.



Dozens of residents were displaced and all 16 units of an apartment building were damaged by a fire on the far east side of Fort Worth Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth apartment fire displaces 60 people

What we know:

The Fort Worth Fire Department reported battling the blaze at the Hillcrest Apartment complex in the 13000 block of Gazebo Lane, south of Highway 183 (Airport Freeway). The fire was reported around 8:15 a.m.

Approximately 60 people have been displaced by the fire, according to fire officials. While preliminary searches showed no injuries, firefighters were conducting a secondary search of the building.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

One resident credited an individual who reportedly knocked on apartment doors to alert residents, possibly saving lives. The resident also stated that apartment management has offered them another unit to stay in.

At least 90 firefighters were on the scene working to extinguish the blaze. Fire officials urged the public to avoid the area due to numerous hose lines.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.