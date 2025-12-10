At least 60 people displaced in Fort Worth apartment fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - Dozens of residents were displaced and all 16 units of an apartment building were damaged by a fire on the far east side of Fort Worth Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The Fort Worth Fire Department reported battling the blaze at the Hillcrest Apartment complex in the 13000 block of Gazebo Lane, south of Highway 183 (Airport Freeway). The fire was reported around 8:15 a.m.
Approximately 60 people have been displaced by the fire, according to fire officials. While preliminary searches showed no injuries, firefighters were conducting a secondary search of the building.
One resident credited an individual who reportedly knocked on apartment doors to alert residents, possibly saving lives. The resident also stated that apartment management has offered them another unit to stay in.
At least 90 firefighters were on the scene working to extinguish the blaze. Fire officials urged the public to avoid the area due to numerous hose lines.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Fort Worth Fire Department.