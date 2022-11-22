PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition.

Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day.

The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the season.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ (Source: Texas Health)

One thing we are all thankful for is that they shared!