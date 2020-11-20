Photo shows rapper Mo3’s killer on Dallas highway

article

There is new information in the search for the person who shot and killed rapper Mo3 in Dallas last week.

Dallas police released a picture of the killer. They also described his car as a 2014-2015 black Chevy Camaro.

Police said the two cars stopped on Interstate 35 near the Dallas Zoo last Wednesday afternoon.

Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was shot while running away from the other man.

A person in another vehicle was hit by a stray bullet but should recover.

Police are still looking for the shooter of the Dallas-based rapper. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department homicide unit at 214-671-3616.

Mo3 was most notable for his hit “Errybody (Remix),” a collaboration with Boosie Baddazz.

Boosie was also shot in Dallas a day after attending a vigil for Mo3.

Few details about the shooting were released but sourced confirmed he was treated at a hospital after being shot in the leg while in a car in Central Oak Cliff.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

