Person found shot dead in alley, Plano police say
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are investigating after officers found a person fatally shot in an alleyway Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Plano police officers and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Middle Cove Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound in the alleyway behind a home.
Officials declared the victim dead at the scene.
The Crimes Against Persons Unit is actively investigating the incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim's identity.
Authorities have not released any details regarding a suspect or a potential motive.
What you can do:
Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can text PLANOPD to 847411.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Plano Police Department.