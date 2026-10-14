Expand / Collapse search

Person found shot dead in alley, Plano police say

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 14, 2026 6:09 AM CDT
Published October 14, 2026 6:09 AM CDT
Person found dead in Collin County alleyway
Person found dead in Collin County alleyway

Person found dead in Collin County alleyway

Police are searching for a shooter after a person was gunned down in a Collin county alleyway. 

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are investigating after officers found a person fatally shot in an alleyway Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Plano police officers and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Middle Cove Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. 

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound in the alleyway behind a home. 

Officials declared the victim dead at the scene.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is actively investigating the incident.

One person killed in neighborhood shooting
One person killed in neighborhood shooting

One person killed in neighborhood shooting

Plano police are investigating a fatal shooting after officers discovered a victim dead from a gunshot wound in an alleyway.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Authorities have not released any details regarding a suspect or a potential motive.

What you can do:

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can text PLANOPD to 847411.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Plano Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyPlanoTexas