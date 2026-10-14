Person found shot dead in alley, Plano police say

Plano police are investigating after officers found a person fatally shot in an alleyway Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Plano police officers and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Middle Cove Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound in the alleyway behind a home.

Officials declared the victim dead at the scene.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is actively investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Authorities have not released any details regarding a suspect or a potential motive.

What you can do:

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can text PLANOPD to 847411.