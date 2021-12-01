Perot family donates new helicopter to Dallas PD

article

The Perot family delivered a gift to the Dallas Police Department.

Ross Perot Jr. donated a Bell 407 helicopter to Dallas PD.

The police will use the helicopter for surveillance, searches and for emergency uses.

Mayor Eric Johnson said donations like this and more funding from the city will give the department more useful resources. Perot agrees.

"With this gift, hopefully we will get more and more visible support for our police as we continue to build one of the great cities in the nation, one of the great cities in the world," Perot Jr. said. "We cannot be a great city without an incredible police force."

Forty years ago, Ross Perot Jr., the son of the late billionaire businessman Ross Perot Sr., became the first person to circumnavigate the globe in a helicopter.

