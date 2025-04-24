Elderly man in wheelchair identified as victim in fatal shooting near Fair Park

article

The Brief A man was shot multiple times outside Fair Park on Wednesday. He died at the scene. Police identified the man as 71-year-old Percy Howard. Investigators are working to find out what led up to the shooting.



A 71-year-old man who was shot and killed outside Fair Park early Wednesday has been identified, according to Dallas police.

What's new:

The victim has been identified as Percy Howard. He was killed in a shooting near Fair Park on April 23.

The backstory:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Parry Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Officers found Howard in a wheelchair with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or whether Howard was targeted.