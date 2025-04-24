Elderly man in wheelchair identified as victim in fatal shooting near Fair Park
DALLAS - A 71-year-old man who was shot and killed outside Fair Park early Wednesday has been identified, according to Dallas police.
What's new:
The victim has been identified as Percy Howard. He was killed in a shooting near Fair Park on April 23.
The backstory:
Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Parry Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Officers found Howard in a wheelchair with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or whether Howard was targeted.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.