How the controversial Pepper Square development rezoning vote went down

The Brief The controversial Pepper Square development in Far North Dallas received approval from Dallas City Council members Wednesday despite intense opposition from residents. The motion to approve the rezoning passed 9-4 in Wednesday's council meeting. Jesse Moreno, Carolyn King Arnold, Cara Mendelsohn and Paul Ridley were the opposing council members. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was absent from the vote.



The controversial Pepper Square development in Far North Dallas received approval from Dallas City Council members Wednesday despite intense opposition from residents.

The proposal at Preston and Beltline became the most contentious zoning battle in recent Dallas memory.

This battle pitted the developer against nearby homeowners with Dallas City Council members left to grapple with the need to revitalize an aging shopping center with the wishes of residents.

By the numbers:

The motion to approve the rezoning passed 10-4 in Wednesday's council meeting.

In Favor

Chad West - District 1

Zarin D. Gracey - District 3

Jamie Resendez - District 5

Omar Narvaez - District 6

Adam Bazaldua - District 7 - Deputy Mayor Pro Tem

Tennel Atkins - District 8 - Mayor Pro Tem

Paula Blackmon - District 9

Kathy Stewart - District 10

Janie Schultz - District 11

Gay Donell Willis - District 13

Opposed

Jesse Moreno - District 2

Carolyn King Arnold - District 4

Cara Mendelsohn - District 12

Paul Ridley - District 14

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was not in attendance.



What Happened:

Lee Kleinman — the former representative for District 11 — is now on the other side of the horseshoe with Masterplan, the consulting company representing the developer, Henry S. Miller.

"This year-long dispute highlights how hard it can be to have conversations about land use and housing in Dallas," he said during Wednesday’s meeting.

Lee Kleinman, former Dallas City Council member

Kleinman quoted a news editorial.

"What should have been a conversation about the best use of the site devolved into public smearing and social media rage campaigns," he read to the council.

The councilwoman now in his seat, Jaynie Schultz, backed the plan for an apartment tower. However, she did propose lowering the height from 12 stories to 11 stories.

Janie Schultz - District 11

"We need viable solutions to modern problems," she said. "Online shopping has reduced big box stores, and retail alone cannot keep the space vibrant."

But Schultz’s support came despite fierce opposition from her constituents, who filled the room with yellow t-shirts.

"Your political careers will be defined by your vote today," said Damien Leveck, who is opposed to the development.

"In three years, the coalition leaders have never had an opportunity to work on an acceptable compromise in this case," said Sandy Grayson, a homeowner and former city councilwoman. "The developer, Henry S. Miller, won't talk to us. He thinks he doesn't have to."

While not termed out, Schultz is not running for re-election this May.

"All four candidates running for council in District 11 told us this has been mishandled, and they would do it differently," said Grayson.

Greg Miller, CEO of Henry S. Miller, owns the aging shopping center with Hobby Lobby and Trader Joe’s. He says those retailers will remain.

Developer Greg Miller, CEO of Henry S. Miller.

"The purpose for the density is because we are putting in two parks, two acres of open space, bike trail connections, a traffic light," he told the council. "And so to support all that, we need the density to make it work out."

Miller said every delay brings him economic harm.

Featured article

"If you keep delaying me, I may drop it altogether and lease the Stein Mart space to any number of all-night dance halls, bingo parlors."

Opposition From Council Members

The other side:

Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn — who pointed out the site is not permitted for night clubs — said the roads are already maxed out at Preston and Beltline, one of the busiest intersections in Dallas.

"The reason why this is actually an easy and simple vote is because it is simply because it is incumbent on us to be representatives of the Dallas residents.

It was a sentiment echoed by councilmembers Jesse Moreno, Paul Ridley and Carolyn King Arnold.

"If we are not here for the people, we are in the wrong place," said Arnold.

However, 10 city council members voted in favor of the development.

"Without action, we risk stagnation," said Schultz.

What's next:

Under the approved plan, Henry S. Miller can build up to 868 apartments. The height is capped at 165 feet, which city staff said would likely be 11 stories.