Dallas City Council approves rezoning for Pepper Square development in Far North Dallas

Despite disapproval from dozens of neighbors, the Dallas City Council approved the rezoning for the Pepper Square development in Far North Dallas.

Pepper Square Development Debate

What we know:

In one of the most heated zoning debates in memory at Dallas City Hall, about three dozen people signed up to speak on Wednesday about the development on Preston Road and Beltline Road.

The developer, Henry S. Miller, first proposed the plan three years ago. He argues it will revitalize the shopping center with new shops and restaurants at Preston and Beltline and add much-needed housing for the city in the form of 1,000 luxury apartments. That is scaled back from the original proposal for 2,300 units, but nearby homeowners still say it will disrupt their quality of life.

Local homeowners say they will remember which council members approved the development at the ballot box.

The neighborhood coalition that represents 23 neighborhood associations says that the area needs more opportunities for owner-occupied housing.

What they're saying:

Matt Bach, president of the Pepper Square neighborhood coalition, says they would like to see a mix of apartments alongside townhomes.

"We have made multiple changes, listening to neighbors, gotten a lot of input and done best to incorporate it. Slashed density, slashed height, outdoor dining, walkable area," said the representing developer, Andrew Ruegg.

Many who oppose the rezoning have also let their voices be heard.

"I stand with overwhelming majority who oppose rezoning request. Strong neighborhoods are the function of this city. As elected representatives you are supposed to work for the people," said local homeowner, Michelle Wells. "The message from the community is loud and clear: they do not want a high rise in the middle of a suburban neighborhood."

"We want the developer to profit, but not with skyscrapers, more apartments than the area needs, more traffic and a higher response time from 911," said local homeowner John Joyce.