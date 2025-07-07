Pedestrian killed in Plano hit-and-run on US 75, suspect at large

article

The Brief A pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on US 75 in Plano early Sunday morning. The initial vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene and is currently at large. Authorities are withholding the victim's identity pending positive identification and family notification.



Plano Patrol Officers and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel were dispatched to a traffic crash involving a seriously injured pedestrian in the 4000 block of northbound US 75 on Sunday, July 6, at approximately 3:15 a.m.

What we know:

Based on a preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles while walking in the northbound lanes on US 75.

The initial vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and is still outstanding.

When officers arrived, the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene by Plano Fire-Rescue personnel and the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the deceased.

What we don't know:

The deceased’s identity is being withheld until a positive identification can be made by the medical examiner’s office and their next of kin have been notified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 972-424-5678. This crash is under investigation by the Plano Police Traffic Unit.