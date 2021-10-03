Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas

article

Dallas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene overnight Saturday.

This happened just before 12:30 a.m., in the 900 block of Morocco Avenue.

Responding officers found a man on the ground, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators determined he was walking, when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver involved didn’t stop.

Police are continuing their investigation to find the driver involved in this fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

Advertisement

MORE: Dallas News