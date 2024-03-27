Third suspect pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Paschal High student

A third defendant has pleaded guilty in connection to a 2023 shooting that killed one Paschal High School student and injured another outside of a Whataburger near the Fort Worth school.

Daniel Reed will spend 13 years in prison for aggravated assault as part of his role in the shooting. Reed had initially been charged with murder, but those charges were dropped as a part of his guilty plea. A sexual assault charge in a different case was also dropped.

17-year-old Zecheriah Trevino was killed, and his 17-year-old female cousin was seriously injured in the shooting on Berry Street shortly after school on Jan. 20, 2023. Both were students at Paschal High.

Zecheriah Trevino

Trevino died in surgery.

Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez and a 16-year-old juvenile suspect were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Surveillance video showed Trevino and his cousin standing on the Whataburger sidewalk.

The video shows one suspect, who police later identified as Reed, get out of a white Honda armed with a gun and dressed in all black and a ski mask.

According to court documents, "the group began arguing, and Reed threatened to hit the teenage girl with his pistol."

Once the fight turned physical, police say Reed shot the girl in the stomach, and she fell to the ground.

Police say Nunez then fired his weapon, hitting Trevino eight to ten times and "firing one additional round at the injured girl lying helpless on the ground, striking her in the leg."

The dispute was over a social media post.

Isaiah Nunez (Courtesy: Fort Worth Police)

Nunez pleaded guilty to Trevino's murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The 16-year-old, who served as a getaway driver, also accepted a plea deal.