Parkland Hospital closes COVID-19 unit as hospitalizations ease in North Texas

Parkland Hospital has closed one of its units that handled COVID-19 patients.

Hospital officials said Thursday its 3rd floor Tactical Care Unit was empty and all of its coronavirus patients had been moved to “traditional” wards.

Parkland was one of the busiest hospitals in North Texas when COVID-19 was at its peak in July, with nearly 200 patients being taken care off by staff.

The area will be partially converted back into an area that is part of surgical care at the hospital.

Parkland officials said that it has room in its other COVID-19 units to handle any surges in cases in the fall.

The TCU was used from late March through the start of September.