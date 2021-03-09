Parkland Health to vaccinate 9,000 Dallas ISD employees

article

The Dallas Independent School District will set aside vaccines for teachers and staff.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa got his first dose at the district’s Ellis Davis Field House in southern Dallas Monday.

Dallas ISD has 22,000 employees but about 3,000 have already been vaccinated.

Parkland Health will set aside about 9,000 COVID-19 vaccines for district employees.

"This is a game changer. I want everybody to be back in August in school and in person. And if we can all do this between now and then I think we can get back to somewhat normal in August," Hinojosa said.

The timing of the vaccinations depends on when Parkland receives them and can arrange for vaccine clinics.

The district is still working on plans to vaccinate the remaining staff members who want to get a shot.