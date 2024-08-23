Parker County drug dealing mom sentenced to 50 years after DWI rollover crash

article

A Fort Worth woman will spend the next 50 years in prison for a DWI rollover crash that happened with her three young children in the car.

Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said 29-year-old Hanna Springstead pleaded guilty in July to driving while intoxicated with child passengers, as well as drug possession and distribution charges.

Police said Springstead was drunk and high on methamphetamine and THC when she flipped her car on Highway 119 in Azle in January of 2023.

Officers who responded to the crash found Springstead outside the car, but her three children had to be rescued.

"The three kids were all in car seats, but none of the seats was attached to the car," said Assistant District Attorney Mallory Vincent. "APD Officers had to use a glass punch to get into the car through the rear windshield to rescue the children. When one officer emerged from the vehicle, he had a baggie with fentanyl pills entangled on his pistol. At least after the accident, these pills must have been where they would have been accessible to the three kids, who range from 8 months to 5 years old."

The officers later found a half-empty bottle of Fireball whiskey and multiple containers filled with fentanyl pills, magic mushrooms, and ecstasy in the car. They also found cash and a notebook with information about recent drug transactions.

"From what we found, it appeared that Ms. Springstead was a significant drug dealer in the Azle area," said Assistant District Attorney Ryan Whyte.

"This was a very serious offense involving a verified drug dealer that could have resulted in the deaths of three young children," DA Swain said. "Miraculously, no one suffered serious injuries in the accident. Judge Towson’s sentence reflects the danger posed to our community by this defendant’s intoxicated driving and drug dealing. That is especially true for the fentanyl, which has been causing so many fatal overdoses in our county in recent years."

The judge sentenced Springstead to two 50-year prison sentences for drug distribution, 10 years for fentanyl possession, 10 years for driving while intoxicated with children, and two years for possessing other drugs.

Those sentences will be served at the same time.

She will be eligible for parole after 12.5 years.