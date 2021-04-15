Parents of Aledo ISD boys in ‘slave auction’ Snapchat speak out

Some Aledo ISD parents spoke publically on Thursday about their sons being targets of a racist social media post.

The incident happened on Snapchat and involved some students discussing how much they would pay to buy their Black classmates. The mock slave auction and the district’s response to it has ignited a firestorm in the town.

Chris and Mioshi Johnson have been with the district since their ninth grader started school. Over the years they have forged many positive relationships, including notable moments like a district rally and send-off when Chris played for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2014 Super Bowl.

Now, in sharp contrast, an incident they hope will encourage much needed dialogue.

"Instead of letting something that was meant to dehumanize, belittle and embarrass them they, our sons, are using it to elevate themselves and the people in their school and our community," Mioshi said.

Tamara Lawrence and her husband, who could not be present, are also longstanding Aledo parents.

"My husband and I, as well as the Johnsons, specifically outlined with the administration a blueprint of how to move intentionally and mindfully through this process," Lawrence said. "We advised what important details needed to be shared about the incident including the use of the N-word."

The mothers wore t-shirts with the racist post and its N-word title to illustrate the late march incident by a group of students at the ninth grade center. Both families say the district let them down following weeks of complaints and meetings they initiated.

"We were read a plan, and email and thought we were moving forward in a positive way to protect our sons from this," Mioshi said.

They say they were disappointed with what followed -- a school news item they insist watered down the reality.

"What was sent out was a blanket statement calling it cyber bullying and harassment which it is not. Let’s call it what it is racism at its core," Mioshi said.

It wasn’t until Monday the district issued a stronger statement and noted students involved had been disciplined, though they did not make specific the punishment or how many were dealt with.

"Our children needed to feel valued by their school as well as the educational community and there was a substantial gap," Lawrence said.

"Until we start having open honest conversations about the incidents they will continue to happen and be treated as isolated incidents," Mioshi said.

