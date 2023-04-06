Pantego neighborhood evacuated after SWAT situation

Police are involved in a SWAT operation in a Pantego neighborhood near West Park Row and South Bowen Road.

FOX 4 is not showing police positions at the location of the actual standoff.

From initial reports, police were trying to serve a warrant on someone at a home Thursday when shots were fired, and police took cover. We have not heard reports that anyone was injured.

Neighboring homes were evacuated.

Police told other residents to shelter in place.

They have now blocked streets in the area to work the scene.