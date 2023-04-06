16-year-old killed, 4 others hurt in crash after Garland police chase

article

A teenage driver who tried to flee police in Garland is facing charges for the deadly crash that followed.

Garland police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after officers tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation.

The driver of the car didn’t stop and instead drove across a DART train track on Garland Avenue while the red lights were flashing, and the crossing arms were down.

Officers chased the car until that point but stopped to wait for the train to pass, police said.

A few minutes later, the officers caught up to the suspect’s car, which had crashed near the intersection of Garland Avenue and Avenue B.

The 18-year-old driver had apparently tried to run a red light and collided with another vehicle.

All five people involved in the crash were hurt and taken to local hospitals.

That includes the 18-year-old driver and his two passengers, plus two people from the other car.

A 16-year-old who was a passenger in the suspect’s car died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said the 18-year-old driver, identified as Zayvion Smith of Dallas, is now charged with murder and could face additional charges.

His mugshot has not yet been released.