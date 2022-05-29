Overnight shooting in Dallas hospitalizes 2

article

Dallas police are trying to figure out who opened fire during a fight outside a business early Sunday morning, hurting two people.

First responders were called to Laureland Road, near R L Thornton Freeway, just after 3:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two people shot. A woman was also reportedly injured while fleeing.

The two gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Investigators found the shooting happened after a disturbance among a large crowd in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate.