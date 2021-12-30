OurCalling prepares to house homeless for upcoming freeze

The homeless outreach group OurCalling is asking for donations ahead of what’s expected to be freezing temperatures this weekend.

OurCalling is asking for warm jackets, as well as money.

There are several drop-off locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For more information, visit ourcalling.org/cold.

The nonprofit said a warm shelter and beds will be available Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

Once the shelter is full, OurCalling can use its Bed Availability software to help direct people to other shelters that do have space.

