OSHA looking into Southlake Apple Store’s COVID-19 outbreak

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating safety precautions after a COVID-19 outbreak closed an Apple retail store in suburban Fort Worth.

The store in Southlake was closed last week because several workers tested positive.

According to NBC News, 22 of the store’s 150 employees tested positive, but Apple would not confirm that number to FOX 4.

The company said workers are required to wear masks while on the job.

Apple had dropped its mask mandate for shoppers but reinstated it this week citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Tarrant County Health Department is also investigating.