Arlington teen who allegedly hit victim in head with hammer before shooting him charged with murder

An Arlington teen has been charged with murder after allegedly hitting a man with a hammer and shooting him.

33-year-old Benjamin Mancera was found dead in the middle of E. Mitchell Street on Friday, Sept. 22 with multiple gun shot wounds.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Oscar Gavia and charged him with Mancera's murder.

Oscar Gavia

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 says that investigators believe Gavia hit Mancera in the head with a hammer before shooting him.

Investigators say Mancera did not have a good relationship with his neighbors because of a romantic relationship with one of the residents.

Gavia and Mancera began fighting in the front yard on Sept. 22, according to the affidavit. Gavia then left and came back minutes later with 5 to 7 other people.

Mancera was hit in the back of the head with a hammer and shot before the suspects left the scene, according to a witness.

Detectives are continuing to look for other people who may have been involved in the fight.