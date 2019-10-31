Operation Warm surprises Dallas students with new coats as temperatures drop near freezing

Many schools are making changes to protect kids from the cold weather. And at one school in West Oak Cliff, the students are being fitted with brand new warm coats.

The students at L.O. Donald Elementary School all had huge smiles on their faces Thursday morning as they tried on their new coats from Abercrombie & Finch.

The clothing company teamed up with Operation Warm, a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing new winter coats to children in need. More than 90% of the school’s families are living in need.

“We are so excited! Here we are on the coldest Halloween and all of our kids – over 400 kids – are getting brand new coats today,” said Principal Kathryn Carter.

Carter said the students were each matched with a volunteer to help with sizing. Then they got to pick their favorite color and design.

The donation couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

“This morning as I was welcoming everyone into school it was really cold. I can’t tell you how many kids asked me, ‘Is this coat day?’” Carter said. “It’s so unexpectedly cold. So everyone will love their coat today.”

There’s nothing better than seeing students who came to school wearing a blanket smiling and modeling a new coat that’s just for them, she said.

Link: www.operationwarm.org