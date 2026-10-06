Operation 10/90: Over 100 recent arrests through joint operation between Dallas Police, U.S. Marshals

The Brief On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department and U.S. Marshals gave an update on their joint crime-stopping effort entitled Operation 10/90. The operation has targeted violent and repeat offenders, leading to 102 arrests with 72 of those on felony warrants. Through the joint effort, 19-year-old Mysiah Clark was arrested after he was accused of cutting off his ankle monitor and committing murder while on the run.



More than 100 arrests have been made in recent months through a joint operation between the Dallas Police Department and the U.S. Marshals, an effort that targets prolific offenders in Dallas.

Operation 10/90

What we know:

Operation 10/90 is a joint operation between the Dallas Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The operation, which targets violent offenders who are likely to repeat, is named for the 10% of people who make life dangerous for the other 90%.

On Tuesday, the departments announced that 102 arrests have been made through the joint effort in recent months. Of those arrests, 72 were felony arrests.

The operation has led to 71 warrants being served, including 44 felony warrants.

Since 2025, Dallas Police says the operation has resulted in over 800 arrests.

Mysiah Clark arrest

Local perspective:

Operation 10/90 has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Mysiah Clark, who is accused of shooting and killing Erma Shalansia Qualls in Forney in July 2026.

Clark was also arrested last year and charged with the murder of 15-year-old Charles Robinson, who was shot and killed on Overton Road on April 19, 2025.

Clark had reportedly cut off an ankle monitor he was required to wear as part of his bond conditions prior to the July shooting.

What they're saying:

"That murder took place in Forney, Texas. The North Texas fugitive task force Alpha team initiated again initiated investigative efforts to locate and apprehend Clark," said Sean Malecha, Acting U.S. Marshal in the North District of Texas. "Through a collaborative effort between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Dallas Police Dept. South Central patrol division. Clark was indeed located on September 4 of 2026."

"As a result of our partnership with the United States Marshals Service and other federal agencies, we were able to apprehend and put bad guys in jail," Dallas Police Sgt. Sheldon Smith said. "There are certain targeted areas we found through our crime analysis unit. They told us when and where crimes were occurring, and we were able to go to those areas and affect outstanding arrests. 1090 will continue."