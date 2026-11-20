The Brief Arlington pastor Richard Garcia was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy for defrauding over 70 victims of more than $6 million. Prosecutors said Garcia solicited funds for real estate and concert ventures, pocketing the profits instead of paying investors. Garcia faces up to 20 years in federal prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.



An Arlington pastor has been convicted in a real estate and investment fraud scheme. His victims collectively lost more than $6 million while he was driving a luxury SUV and living in a $1.6 million home, federal prosecutors said.

Arlington Pastor Convicted

What we know:

Richard Reinaldo Garcia was found guilty on Thursday of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud following a four-day federal trial.

Dig deeper:

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the 53-year-old church pastor from Arlington defrauded more than 70 victims across the U.S., Colombia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

Trial evidence showed Garcia solicited funds from investors for "church flipping" real estate ventures and Christian music concert promotions. He also encouraged the members of Garcia Church to contribute money and manual labor for church-owned real estate projects.

But prosecutors said Garcia sold the flipped real estate for personal profit. Although he promised his investors substantial returns, he instead pocketed the money, falsely claiming it was being reinvested into other projects.

Between 2023 and 2025, Garcia profited more than $200,000 annually. He drove a 2023 Mercedes electric SUV and lived in a Mansfield residence that sold for more than $1.6 million.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Richard Garcia's home in Mansfield (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas)

What they're saying:

"This defendant didn't just take money from his victims," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "He abused personal relationships, exploited the trust people placed in him as a pastor and used false promises to convince victims in the U.S. and abroad to hand over their hard-earned savings. The jury saw through those lies. Today's verdict delivers accountability for those victims and sends a clear message: fraudsters who exploit trust to steal from others will be prosecuted and held responsible."

"The defendant's scheme betrayed the trust of his congregants and others and used deception to lure them into making investments in his fraudulent projects. This guilty verdict reflects the extent to which the defendant jeopardized the victims' financial security," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.

What's next:

Garcia will be sentenced in March. He faces up to 20 years in prison.