Forney suspect allegedly cut off ankle monitor following previous murder arrest

The Brief Police have arrested 18-year-old Jakub Lavoy East-Walker for murder in a targeted Forney shooting that killed Erma Shalansia Qualls. Authorities are stil searching for 19-year-old Mysiah Clark, who is now facing a murder charge for the second time in a year. Clark was free on bond for a 2025 murder but allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor.



Forney police U.S. Marshals are searching for one of the two suspects accused in a deadly shooting over the weekend. It’s the second time in about a year that the 19-year-old has been accused of murder.

Forney deadly shooting

What's new:

The Forney Police Department located and arrested 18-year-old Jakub Lavoy East-Walker, one of the two suspects in a targeting shooting over the weekend. He’s now charged with murder.

They are still searching for the second suspect – 19-year-old Mysiah Clark of Dallas.

The backstory:

On Sunday, officers with the Forney Police Department responded to a home in the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge after receiving reports of a shooting. They found Erma Shalansia Qualls dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the incident was a targeted attack but said the victim was not the intended target.

Police called off an initial neighborhood search after determining the suspects had fled the area.

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Wanted for murder

Dig deeper:

Authorities confirm that this is Clark’s second time being accused of murder.

He was arrested last year and charged with the murder of 15-year-old Charles Robinson, who was shot and killed on Overton Road on April 19, 2025.

Clark was released from jail on Oct. 29, 2025, after posting his $100,000 bond. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor as one of the conditions of his bond release.

According to court documents, Clark’s ankle monitor placed him at unauthorized locations in Mesquite in late June. His bond was held insufficient, but police could not find him to re-arrest him because he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor.

Forney murder suspect Mysiah Clark, when he was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s for murder a year ago on July 15th, 2025.

What they're saying:

Officer B.K. Nelson with the U.S. Marshal’s North Texas Fugitive Taskforce recalls arresting Clark for the first time in July of last year.

At the time, he had no criminal history and was granted bond. But now that he’s wanted for two murders in a year’s time and bond violations, it’s clear he needs to be taken off the streets.

"We're back at it again with Mr. Clark and trying to resolve this as safe and quickly as possible," Nelson said. "He cut his ankle monitor off on July 2 of this year. Earlier this month, he had a couple of violations where he was not following the rules of the ELM there in Dallas County. He was made aware of his violations and instead of taking care of his business, he cut the monitor off and left it at the location where he was staying."

Officer Nelson believes Clark has friends who are helping him avoid the police.

"At this point, we’re dealing with a young man who doesn’t have a car, doesn’t have a job, doesn’t have any money. He’s with, I’m going to call them friends. But he’s with a group of people who are giving him shelter at this time," he said.

The U.S. Marshal encouraged those so-called friends to call the police, saying Clark isn’t worth going to jail over.

"If you help Mr. Clark evade authorities, you give him shelter, you give him money, you give him food, give him a place to stay, and we find out about it, you're going to be going to jail yourself," he said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Nelson at 972-978-1765 or call the Forney Police Department. Those who spot him should call 911 rather than confront him.

Officer Nelson also issued an invitation directly to the suspect.

"Mr. Clark, we've met before. You know me. Give me a call. Let's go ahead and take care of this because at this point, sir, there are no places you can go," he said.