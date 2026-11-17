Wreaths Across America needs 40,000 sponsorships in less than 14 days for DFW National Cemetery
DALLAS - A North Texas organization is asking for help to honor the nation's heroes this holiday season.
Wreaths Across America needs sponsors for more than 40,000 wreaths.
What we know:
The group relies entirely on donations and receives no government funding.
This year's fundraising has been challenging, organizers said.
So far, less than 1,000 wreaths have been sponsored. Many regular supporters were impacted by the recent government shutdown, which organizers say caused the drop in sponsorships.
Honoring veterans this December
What's next:
With fewer than 14 days remaining, the organization needs help from the community to ensure no veteran is forgotten.
You can head to their website, WreathsAcrossDFW.com, to contribute.
Organizers also announced a new "Family ONLY Day" on Dec. 13. This gives families a private opportunity to place a wreath at their loved one's grave. Participation is limited to a certain number of people, officials said.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Wreaths Across America.