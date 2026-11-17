The Brief Wreaths Across America needs sponsors for more than 40,000 wreaths to honor veterans at the DFW National Cemetery this December. Less than 1,000 wreaths have been sponsored so far. Organizers announced a "Family Only Day" on Dec. 13 for families to lay wreaths at their loved ones' graves.



A North Texas organization is asking for help to honor the nation's heroes this holiday season.

Wreaths Across America needs sponsors for more than 40,000 wreaths.

What we know:

The group relies entirely on donations and receives no government funding.

This year's fundraising has been challenging, organizers said.

So far, less than 1,000 wreaths have been sponsored. Many regular supporters were impacted by the recent government shutdown, which organizers say caused the drop in sponsorships.

Honoring veterans this December

What's next:

With fewer than 14 days remaining, the organization needs help from the community to ensure no veteran is forgotten.

You can head to their website, WreathsAcrossDFW.com, to contribute.

Organizers also announced a new "Family ONLY Day" on Dec. 13. This gives families a private opportunity to place a wreath at their loved one's grave. Participation is limited to a certain number of people, officials said.