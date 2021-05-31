Expand / Collapse search
Dallas PD: Man with skateboard causes mass panic, evacuations at NorthPark Mall

Updated 22 mins ago
RAW: People evacuated from NorthPark Mall after false reports of shots fired

Alarms were ringing as people were evacuated from NorthPark Mall. Police say a mentally disturbed man used a skateboard to sound like gunshots, causing mass panic. (Video: Eduardo Ortiz)

DALLAS - Police say a "mentally disturbed" man used a skateboard to sound like gunshots, causing mass panic at the NorthPark Mall Monday afternoon. 

Videos on social media show people being evacuated from the mall around 1:30 p.m.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says a man was banging his skateboard in the food court and then made a gesture with his hands as if he was shooting a gun. 

People inside mistook the sound for gunshots and started running outside and taking cover. However, no shooting ever took place.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene with alarms ringing and authorities telling people to evacuate. Some people were locked down inside stores.

The man was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. It's unclear if he will face any charges.

With the Memorial Day holiday, there were hundreds of people at the mall.  Fortunately, police say no one was injured in the chaos.

The mall has since been reopened.