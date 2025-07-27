One injured, one arrested in Dallas officer-involved-shooting

article

The Brief An early morning shooting in a Dallas parking lot led to an officer-involved shooting and one arrest on Friday. Police responded to a disturbance at 2:20 a.m. where one person was shot, and officers pursued and shot a fleeing suspect. The Dallas Community Office of Community Police Oversight and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office will conduct independent investigations.



An early morning shooting in a parking lot in Northwest Dallas led to an officer-involved shooting and one arrest Friday, according to Dallas police.

Dallas Officer-Involved Shooting

Around 2:20 a.m., officers working an off-duty extra job in the 10700 block of Finnell St. were alerted to a disturbance. As officers approached, a shot was fired between two individuals, striking one person.

What we know:

Officers witnessed a suspect flee the scene and gave chase, repeatedly ordering the individual to drop a gun, according to Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

The suspect had a gun in his hand. One officer gave loud verbal commands to the suspect. The suspect refused to comply with the officer’s commands and ran away.

Additional officers confronted the suspect with the gun in his hand and after multiple loud verbal commands to drop the gun, one officer fired his handgun, hitting the suspect.

No officers were injured during the incident.

According to police, the suspect was taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The person shot by the suspect was shot in the face, police say, and was treated at the scene. Details about the injury have not been released.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity has not been released.

The identity of the person shot on Finnell St. by the suspect has not been released.

What's next:

The Dallas Community Office of Community Police Oversight and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office have been notified and will conduct independent investigations. Authorities stated more information would be released in the coming days.